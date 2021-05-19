Left Menu

J-K DGP dedicates Operations Command Vehicles for police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday dedicated Operations Command Vehicles, which will be extremely useful during different anti-terror operations, to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:36 IST
A visual of the Command Vehicle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday dedicated Operations Command Vehicles, which will be extremely useful during different anti-terror operations, to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. During a function held at Police Headquarters Jammu, the DGP on the occasion inspected the Command Vehicles and appreciated the suggestions made by officers for further upgrading of these vehicles.

Command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets which will be extremely useful during different anti-terror operations, the DGP said, adding that "the safety of our officers and Jawans is on our top priority and providing additional secure mobility and safety gears would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, working on the anti-terror front." According to an official release, the Command Vehicles shall be used as a communication or operational hub during any emergency, particularly in anti-terrorist operations. The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, bulletproof, and have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing 360-degree view of the area while sitting inside. The vehicle frame is also suitable for the comfortable stay of officers/officials during the time of operations.

The Command Vehicle has a three-level power supply system that can sustain for a long duration. Additional powerhouse (Genset) is one of the other features of the Command Vehicle. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, ADGP Police Headquarters (PHQ), M K Sinha, DIG, JSK Range, Atul Goel, AIG, (Tech) PHQ, Rahul Malik, AIG (P&T) PHQ, Rajinder Gupta, AIG (Personnel) PHQ, Ramesh Angral, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

DGP Singh also chaired a meeting of top officers wherein he reviewed the Jammu and Kashmir Police's response to the second wave of COVID-19. He directed the officers to take all the necessary measures in assisting the administration and implementing the government directives on-ground to prevent its spread. Meanwhile, the DGP expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed the officers to provide COVID care facilities to the family members of the personnel who get infected by COVID-19 virus.

The ADGsP, Mukesh Singh, and M K Sinha briefed the DGP regarding various measures taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19. ADGP Jammu also apprised the DGP about the security scenario of Jammu Zone, stated the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

