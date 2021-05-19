Left Menu

32-yr-old man shot at in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:47 IST
A 32-year-old man sustained injury after he was allegedly shot at by two people in south Delhi's Kalu Sarai area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Islam, has a criminal case registered against him and deals in real estate and pre-owned cars, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the office of the victim. He suffered gunshot injury on his shoulder and is under treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered under relevant sections, he said, adding CCTV camera footage is being analysed to ascertain the identity of the attackers and sequence of events.

