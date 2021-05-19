Left Menu

Lightning kills 2 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:18 IST
Two children were killed when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Masinabila village in the Bangriposhi police station area when the boy and the girl were picking mangoes from near a tree during rain, they said.

The deceased were identified as Baski Tudu, 15, and Salai Tudu, 11, police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered, they said.

