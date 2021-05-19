ED records statement of lawyer in case against Anil Deshmukh

ED records statement of lawyer in case against Anil DeshmukhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:24 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded a statement of advocate Jayshree Patil in connection with a money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said.
The agency had summoned Patil on Tuesday, and accordingly she appeared around 11 am at the ED office here where her statement was recorded for around four hours, they said.
Patil, who had earlier moved the Bombay High Court seeking CBI probe against Deshmukh, also submitted some documentary evidence to the ED, sources said.
The ED registered a case against Deshmukh, an NCP leader, on the basis of a case registered against him by the CBI over allegations of bribery levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions & government jobs, terms it as unconstitutional.
SC strikes down Maharashtra law on grant of quota to Marathas
SC strikes down Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, terms it unconstitutional
SC's five-judge constitution bench unanimously hold that Maharashtra law granting quotas to Marathas breaches 50 percent ceiling.
Maharashtra preparing for Covid-19 third wave since last month, says Thackeray