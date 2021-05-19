Centenarian woman sets example by taking first dose of Covid vaccine in J-K's Udhampur

Amid the ongoing large-scale Covid vaccination drives, a centenarian woman, Dholi Devi, set an example for younger people, when she turned up to get her first jab in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday. Devi, a resident of Ghar Katiyas village of Sub Division Drudu, Tehsil Latti, took the vaccination dose at a camp held by the Udhampur district administration in the remote area. The family members claimed that she was 120-years-old on the basis of her ration card.

While sharing views about the vaccination, one of the family members of Devi said, "We feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the best shield against the Covid infection." He further said that they were very happy to get their eldest member of the family vaccinated against the coronavirus. The family members also thanked the Udhampur administration for organizing the vaccination camps in the remotest areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Devi's family members also appealed to the people of the district to come forward and get vaccinated against Covid. "Taking vaccine is safe and secure," they said and stressed on wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing besides other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being issued by the government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib appealed to the public to cooperate with the District Administration to break the chain of Covid-19. The Deputy Commissioner asked the health department to expedite the vaccination campaign in a mission mode and achieve the targets in a fixed timeline. She also advised the public of the district to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and SOPs like wearing face masks, washing hands with soap regularly and maintaining social distance.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory reported 3,969 new cases and 62 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 50,494. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)