U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast actionReuters | New York | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:30 IST
The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it "will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate" violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council resolution.
"We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate," a spokesperson for the mission said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United Nations
- French
- Palestinian
- Israel
- Security Council
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares flat, holidays help blunt U.S. tech retreat
U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding
U.S. Commerce Dept. pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers