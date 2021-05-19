Left Menu

Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row

Putin said Moscow would assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching an agreement, according to a readout of the talks published by the Kremlin. Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Armenian government's security council, said demarcation work could not start until Azeri troops had left Armenian territory, TASS news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:32 IST
Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row

Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year. Azerbaijan has denied crossing the frontier and said its forces only defended their side. But Armenia said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise to withdraw troops that had crossed the border.

"Russia has offered first of all to provide assistance with the delimitation and demarcation of the border," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters during a visit to Tajikistan. He said Moscow had proposed setting up a joint Armenian-Azeri commission, with Russia possibly participating as a consultant or mediator.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later held separate calls with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Putin said Moscow would assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching an agreement, according to a readout of the talks published by the Kremlin.

Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Armenian government's security council, said demarcation work could not start until Azeri troops had left Armenian territory, TASS news agency reported. However, Armenia's defence ministry said talks between the Armenian and Azeri defence officials were underway, the Interfax news agency reported.

"In the absence of a peaceful settlement within a reasonable timeframe - in the event that Azerbaijan's military does not return to its original positions without any preconditions - the Armenian armed forces have the right to resolve the issue by other means, including by force," the ministry said. Moscow helped secure a ceasefire in November after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenians out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, sent peacekeepers to the area last year to help enforce the ceasefire. It has strong ties and a mutual defence pact with Armenia but is also friendly with Azerbaijan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI says HC order does not curtail scope of probe against Deshmukh

The CBI on Wednesday contended in the Bombay High Court that there were no constraints on the agency regarding the scope of its investigation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.The Maharashtra government has moved the co...

Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers

The operator of the nations largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid USD 4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems, according to a report Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal.Colonial Pipelines CEO, Joseph Blount...

Biden's U.S. Supreme Court commission meets to explore broad reforms

President Joe Bidens commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court held its first meeting on Wednesday and will have six months to issue a report on reforms including possibly expanding the number of justices, an idea tout...

Netanyahu, Gaza militants vow to fight on as Biden urges 'de-escalation'

Biden says he expects de-escalation today Netanyahu says not possible to give timeframe for truce Gaza rocket fire, Israeli air strikes continue after dark Adds Islamic Jihad leader, updates death count By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Rami Ayyub an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021