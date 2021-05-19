Maha: Man held for issuing fake e-pass for travel during curbs

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly issuing fake e-passes for inter-district and inter-state travel in Maharashtra which is mandatory during the COVID-19 restrictions, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Amir Imtiyaz Munshi and he was nabbed from his residence located in Mira Road.

Munshi was charging Rs 400 to issue fake e-passes and so far he had issued around 400 such documents, he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandip Karnik had received a tip-off about him and based on his direction, a D N Nagar police station personnel approached the accused by posing as an customer and asked him to give an e-pass to travel inter-state. As per his requirement, Munshi provided him the document, the official said.

''After keeping an eye on his activities for around 10 days, police laid a trap and nabbed him. During his questioning, he told the police that he would charge Rs 400 per fake e-pass. He said that an employee of a collector office was also involved in the malpractice,'' he added.

Senior inspector from D N Nagar police station, Bharat Gaikwad, said, ''We have arrested the accused under various sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery. He will be produced before the court for remand.'' PTI ZA NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)