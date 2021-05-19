Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. bomber - reports

The Russian military scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to escort a U.S. B-52H bomber over the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the military.

TASS news agency said the Su-27 was scrambled in order to identify the target and prevent it from breaching the Russian border.

It said the pilot has identified it as the strategic bomber B-52H and escorted it over the Baltic Sea. The Russian border has not been violated, it added.

