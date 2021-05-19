3 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders in UP's Gorakhpur

3 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders in UP's GorakhpurPTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:50 IST
Gorakhpur (UP), May 19 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for the alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders to the family members of COVID-19 patients, police said on Wednesday.
Jitendra Vishwakarma, Siddharth Yadav and Roshan Singh were selling each cylinder for Rs 36,000, police said. They were arrested from Dharamshala area on Tuesday following a tip-off and oxygen cylinders were seized from them, SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.
On the written complaint of drug inspector Jai Singh, police have registered a case under section 420 IPC (fraud) against the trio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddharth Yadav
- Kumar P
- Jitendra Vishwakarma
- Dharamshala
- Jai Singh
- Roshan Singh