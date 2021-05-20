Bombay HC's vacation bench conducts 12-hour marathon hearing

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday held a marathon sitting for 12 hours to hear cases listed before it.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade assembled at 10.45 in the morning and rose at 11.15 at night without taking any break for lunch.

The court has been hearing matters virtually on account on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judges heard 80 cases listed before it, including pleas filed by accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case seeking interim bail and medical aid, and a petition filed by the Maharashtra government against certain portions of the CBI FIR against former minister Anil Deshmukh.

In between, the judges ate snacks in the afternoon and evening along with tea/coffee.

This is not the first time Justice Kathawalla has sat after court hours.

In May 2018, the judge sat till 3.30 am hearing matters physically in the high court.

