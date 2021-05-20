Bahrain voices support for Egypt initiative for Israeli-Palestinian truce and immediate ceasefire - BNA

Bahrain voices support for Egypt initiative for Israeli-Palestinian truce and immediate ceasefire - BNAReuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 00:15 IST
Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, on a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday, confirmed Bahrain's support for the Egyptian initiative calling for a truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and an immediate ceasefire, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported.
Zayani and Shoukry discussed developments in the region while Zayani expressed his wishes for the success of efforts Egypt is exerting in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
