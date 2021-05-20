Left Menu

House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

The Democratic-led House on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning attacks in March that killed six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area massage businesses, which they characterised as a grim reminder of a surge in violence directed at Asian Americans.The resolution by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., was approved on a 244-180 vote.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 00:27 IST
House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

The Democratic-led House on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning attacks in March that killed six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area massage businesses, which they characterised as a grim reminder of a surge in violence directed at Asian Americans.

The resolution by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., was approved on a 244-180 vote. It commemorates the eight who were killed and lists them by name, while condemning “any racism and sexism” that motivated the gunman. It also rebuked local law enforcement officers who downplayed the potential that the attacks were a hate crime.

Authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, opened fire at the three Atlanta-area massage businesses and later denied that he was motivated by racial animus. But to many, his denial was belied by a troubling reality: Long is a white man, the three businesses that were attacked were Asian-owned and the dead were predominantly women of Asian descent. Fulton County's prosecutor has said she intends to seek a hate crime sentence enhancement against Long.

“Local sheriffs have tried to diminish these crimes by saying the shooter had a sex addiction' and a bad day,'” Chu said. “He chose three places where Asian women would be killed, and there is no doubt in my mind that this was a hate crime.'' The resolution's passage came after Congress sent legislation to President Joe Biden's desk Tuesday that is intended to help law enforcement investigate and identify incidents driven by bias, which often go unreported.

Passage of the hate crimes bill was a rare example of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock. But many Republicans remained critical of the resolution condemning the massage business attacks, accusing Democrats of needlessly politicising a tragedy.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said the attacks were “heartbreaking and absolutely unconscionable.” But he said the resolution “reeks” of “scoring political points.” “We must stop politicising heinous acts of violence committed by sick evil individuals,” Arrington said. “We must stop making claims that superseded and ignore individual responsibility.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021