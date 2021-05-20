Man arrested for killing brother's wife

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his brother's thinking she was creating trouble in his sister's family life, police said. Fareed alias Aamir, a resident of Civil Lines area here, was trying to arrange money to escape the city when he was caught by the police, they said. Police said the alleged incident took place in north Delhi's Civil Lines area Monday morning when the accused went to his brother's house in his absence and attacked his wife Nusrat with a knife. He slit her throat and fled from the spot, police said. After being attacked, Nusrat rushed to her husband's grocery shop at Bagichi Bhargav Lane near their house. But as soon as she reached there, she fell unconscious and was rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. Her husband filed a complaint with the police stating that his younger brother was nurturing a feeling Nusrat was responsible for a dispute between their sister and her husband, he said. ''We registered a case of murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and conducted raid at the residence of Fareed but he was found absconding. His mobile phone was recovered from his home,'' said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). On Wednesday morning, Fareed was nabbed from Hindu Rao Chamberi near Jeetgarh Fort where he had gone to meet someone and the knife used in commission of crime also recovered at his instance, he said. ''During interrogation, accused Fareed disclosed that he believed that his sister-in-law had destroyed the family life of his sister,'' the officer said.

