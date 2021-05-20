PM poster row: AAP councillor joins probe

An AAP councillor has joined the investigation in a case wherein over 20 people were arrested for allegedly pasting posters across the city criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, officials said on Wednesday.

A notice was sent to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Sitapur Praveen Kumar to join the investigation, a senior police officer said.

The police had registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly pasting the posters, reading ''Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries)'', in several parts of the city. The FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, across various districts of the Delhi Police, officials had said.

The AAP had on Sunday owned up to pasting the posters. ''The AAP is behind the posters. Our party workers have been arrested and hundreds are being detained in different parts of the city. We challenge Delhi Police to arrest senior AAP leaders and party MLAs instead of harassing poor people who paste posters for a little money,'' senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had said.

