Left Menu

Most Canadians approve of a vaccine passport - at least for travel

A majority of Canadians say they are willing to embrace a vaccine passport to enable a return to travel but are less open to using them for things like restaurant reservations, according to polls. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said a vaccine certification aligned with other countries makes sense, and two government officials said talks with international partners about standards are ongoing, particularly among G7 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 01:02 IST
Most Canadians approve of a vaccine passport - at least for travel

A majority of Canadians say they are willing to embrace a vaccine passport to enable a return to travel but are less open to using them for things like restaurant reservations, according to polls.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said a vaccine certification aligned with other countries makes sense, and two government officials said talks with international partners about standards are ongoing, particularly among G7 countries. The European Union is working on a certificate with a digital Quick Response (QR) code and has agreed to welcome fully vaccinated tourists, while Britain plans to use a phone app and other countries may rely on a paper document.

In Canada, the mainly French-speaking province of Quebec is sending a QR code to those who get vaccinated, though so far it has not been activated to reveal anyone's vaccination status when scanned. About three-quarters of Canadians are in favor of some sort of proof of vaccination when it comes to travel, according to an EKOS poll conducted between April and May, but only about 40% supported being screened to get a table for indoor dining.

"The vast majority of the public believe that this is a good idea for accelerating the path to safety and for keeping everybody safe who wants to go on a plane or wants to go to a ball game," said Frank Graves, president of polling company EKOS Research and a member of the federal vaccine confidence task force. More than 46% of almost 38 million Canadians have been administered a first shot, but less than 4% are fully vaccinated, as Canada has extended the gap between shots to give more people a first jab. More than 85% of Canadians are willing to get vaccinated , according to the EKOS poll.

Canada is receiving some 4.5 million doses of vaccine this week, and expects 9 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses in July, Trudeau said on Tuesday. He has said Canada will have enough doses to fully inoculate all who want a shot by September. The possible day-to-day uses of a vaccine passport remain unclear because of privacy and ethical concerns.

"We do protect the health information of Canadian citizens, so this step to make that publicly available is not one that we should take lightly," said Patrick Saunders-Hastings, an epidemiologist who teaches global health governance at Ottawa's Carleton University. Canada's privacy commissioners weighed in on Wednesday, outlining strict guidelines for the introduction of passports because they would be "an encroachment on civil liberties that should be taken only after careful consideration."

The government has not mandated vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week -PM

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank will provide Sudan next week with 700 million in funding to support the energy and communications sectors, the Sudanese prime minister said on Wednesday. The pledge was made during a meeting with bank ...

Moroccan police and migrants clash near Spanish enclave, witness says

Moroccan riot police clashed with hundreds of migrants in the town of Fnideq near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday evening, with both sides throwing stones at each other, a Reuters witness said....

Report reveals progress on environmentally protected areas, but quality must improve

The study is the final report card on the goal of protecting at least 17 per cent of land and inland waters, and 10 per cent of the marine environment, by 2020. The international community has made major progress towards the global target...

Israel fires at south Lebanon after cross-border rocket launches

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.A security source in Lebanon said Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021