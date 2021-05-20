Senior Hamas official expects truce with Israel 'within day or two'Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 20-05-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 01:33 IST
A senior Hamas official said on Wednesday that he expects Israel and Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two" that would end ten days of cross-border violence. "I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," senior Hamas political official Moussa Abu Marzouk said during an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV.
"I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement," he said.
