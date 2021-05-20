Russia's Lavrov tells U.S.'s Blinken: We should decide how to build relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of their meeting in Reykjavik on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington have to decide on their further cooperation as serious differences remain.

Lavrov, in the first meeting with the new U.S. secretary of State, said Russia and the United States have to cooperate in spheres where their interests meet.

