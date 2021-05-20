Russia's Lavrov tells U.S.'s Blinken: We should decide how to build relations

Russia's Lavrov tells U.S.'s Blinken: We should decide how to build relationsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 03:01 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of their meeting in Reykjavik on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington have to decide on their further cooperation as serious differences remain.
Lavrov, in the first meeting with the new U.S. secretary of State, said Russia and the United States have to cooperate in spheres where their interests meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russia
- U.S.
- State Antony
- United States
- Reykjavik
- Moscow
- Washington
- State
- Russian
ALSO READ
Google, Facebook, Twitter persistently fail to remove illegal content, says Moscow court
Merkel wants Europe, United States to aim for new trade deal
Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil
Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil
Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID