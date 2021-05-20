Left Menu

The whole world today is praying for India and its people, Americas top civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson said on Wednesday, exuding confidence that the country of Mahatma Gandhi will win the battle against this pandemic.Chicago-based Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson was in the city here to urge the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 07:02 IST
COVID-19: World today prays for India, says American civil rights leader

The whole world today is praying for India and its people, America's top civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson said on Wednesday, exuding confidence that the country of Mahatma Gandhi will win the battle against this pandemic.

Chicago-based Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson was in the city here to urge the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India. At a news conference here, the top American civil rights leader said that he has taken up the issue with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Karris.

''The whole world today prays for India,'' he said, expressing his solidarity with the people of India.

The conference was addressed by several Indian American community leaders. In his remarks, Rev Jackson called for raising more funds for people of India and other countries being impacted by COVID-19.

''We should ask for more vaccination for the world. We need respirators, medicines and vaccines right now,'' he said.

Eminent Indian-American community leader Dr Bharat Barai thanked Rev Jackson for his initiative. ''Vaccination is the right thing to do and is the most important thing to do. This will not only save lives, but also prevent the economy from collapsing,'' he said.

Sunil Singh, chairman, National Council of Asian Indian Associations, said India is in dire need of vaccines now. ''We need vaccines now or never. India handled the first COVID attack last year very well. It has helped 80 countries across the world,'' he said.

''Now India is in need, and the entire world has come forward to help India. We need more vaccines, and we need them now. Please help us now,'' he said, adding that the community organizations in the Washington DC area have sent 130 oxygen concentrators.

Entrepreneur Ravi Pulli, founder of US-India Solidarity Council, urged the Biden administration to provide more help to India as he appreciated the American support so far.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in India at 2,54,96,330 and the death toll at 2,83,248. The ministry said there are 32,26,719 active cases, while 2,19,86,363 people have so far recovered from the infection.

