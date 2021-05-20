Left Menu

Six dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 07:03 IST
Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement.

The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said. A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the killings were part of a confrontation between a gang and drug traffickers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

