Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

The ministry of health said it was aware of the statement circulating online on media outlets and social media platforms, which implied that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and risked spreading to India from the city-state. The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter post this week that a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children had come to Singapore, and urged for a ban on flights.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-05-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 07:52 IST
Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore. The ministry of health said it was aware of the statement circulating online on media outlets and social media platforms, which implied that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and risked spreading to India from the city-state.

The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter post this week that a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children had come to Singapore, and urged for a ban on flights. Both the Singapore and Indian governments have criticised the opposition politician, saying his comments were not based on facts and were "irresponsible".

The correction orders were issued under Singapore's fake news law, or the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. Facebook confirmed receipt of the order and said it was legally compelled to issue the correction notice.

A prompt on users' Facebook news feeds linked to a government website that said there was no new 'Singapore' variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is 'extremely dangerous for kids', the health ministry said. It said the B16172 strain found in many new COVID-19 cases in Singapore was first detected in India.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Singapore Press Holdings' SPH Magazines, which was also issued the order, said it had complied and posted the notice in its HardWareZone forum.

