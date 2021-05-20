New York AG criminally probing CFO of Trump Organization over taxes - NYT

New York AG criminally probing CFO of Trump Organization over taxes - NYTReuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:06 IST
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has been criminally investigating the chief financial officer of former President Donald Trump's company for months over tax issues, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
James' office notified the Trump Organization in a January letter that it had opened a criminal investigation related to the chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
