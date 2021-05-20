Left Menu

Mexican judge issues arrest order for opposition governor

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest order for the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas on organized crime and money laundering charges, a federal official said Wednesday.The arrest order for Governor Francisco Garca Cabeza de Vaca was requested by the federal Attorney Generals Office, said the official, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss developments in a continuing case.Cabeza de Vaca, an outspoken critic of President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, has denied the accusations and decried it as a political prosecution.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:11 IST
Mexican judge issues arrest order for opposition governor

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest order for the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas on organized crime and money laundering charges, a federal official said Wednesday.

The arrest order for Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca was requested by the federal Attorney General's Office, said the official, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss developments in a continuing case.

Cabeza de Vaca, an outspoken critic of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has denied the accusations and decried it as a political prosecution. The federal legislature and Tamaulipas state legislature have been in a standoff over whether Cabeza de Vaca can be prosecuted.

Federal lawmakers voted to lift his immunity, but that decision has to be implemented by the state legislature, which so far has refused to do so. Last week, Mexico's Supreme Court declined to get involved in the case. It appears to leave Cabeza de Vaca in a situation of retaining his immunity only while he remains within Tamaulipas.

The details of the judge's decision to issue the arrest order were not clear. Tamaulipas, which borders south Texas, has long been in the clutches of organized crime. Previous governors have faced charges in US courts.

The state National Action Party said in a statement Wednesday that the arrest order represents a ''break in the constitutional order for political reasons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 192 new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram's tally reaches 9,444

With 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 9,444 on Thursday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Mizoram. As per state government data, 7,271 people have been disc...

Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. According to the health departments data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from ...

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by human resource chief Liang Rubo, the company disclosed on Thursday. The ...

Estimated 4,000-6,000 refugees from Myanmar sought safety in India: UN

An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021