BSF jawan injured in firing by cattle smugglers along Bangladesh border in WB

BSF jawan injured in firing by cattle smugglers along Bangladesh border in WBPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:05 IST
A BSF jawan suffered a bullet injury in the firing by trans-border cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.
The incident was reported on Wednesday around 8 pm near the Putiabaromasia border post of the Border Security Force in Cooch Behar district, they said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said a force patrol noticed that about 10-15 cattle smugglers were moving towards the border to meet some Bangladeshi miscreants for pushing across about 6-7 cattles.
''BSF troops rushed to the place and challenged them to stop and lobbed a chilly grenade towards the Indian miscreants. ''But, the miscreants did not pay heed to the warning and instead fired 4-5 rounds at the BSF personnel,'' the spokesperson said.
A jawan sustained bullet injury on his right ankle, following which the patrol lobbed a round from the pump action gun and the smugglers from both the sides fled, he said.
The injured jawan has been admitted to a local hospital and his condition is stable, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata lost election from Nandigram, should not become West Bengal CM 'ethically': Biplab Kumar Deb
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time.
PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister.
PM Modi congratulates 'Mamata Didi' on taking oath as West Bengal CM
Urdu Bulletin: West Bengal violence, Delhi COVID situation covered