China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China said on Thursday a U.S. warship illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, the latest salvo in the two nations' dispute over Beijing's territorial claims in the busy waterway.

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel Islands without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the U.S. vessel.

It added that China opposed the U.S. action, which violated its sovereignty and undermined regional peace and stability.

