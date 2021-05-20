Left Menu

BSF personnel injured in firing by miscreants in WB's Cooch Behar along Bangladesh border

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained a bullet injury in firing by transborder miscreants at BOP (border outpost) Putibaromasia, in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:01 IST
BSF personnel injured in firing by miscreants in WB's Cooch Behar along Bangladesh border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained a bullet injury in firing by transborder miscreants at BOP (border outpost) Putibaromasia, in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Wednesday. As per an official statement the BSF, the injured personnel is admitted to Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College and Hospital, and his condition is stable.

"On May 19, at about 6.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in the area of BOP Putiabaromasia, Cooch Behar district, West Bengal observed suspicious movement of around 10-15 Indian miscreants along with six to seven cattle heads moving towards International Boundary Border Fence (IBBF)," BSF said. It said that at the same time four to five Bangladeshi miscreants also came near the brder.

"BSF troops rushed towards the place and challenged them to stop and lobbed a chilly grenade towards Indian side miscreants. But the miscreants did not heed the warning and instead fired four to five rounds on BSF personnel from a distance of 20 -30 meters," it added. The statement informed that one of the BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury on his right ankle. In retaliation BSF troops fired one shot from Pump Action Gun upon which miscreants fled away to their respective sides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...

UK government to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now, she does not see it as a priority.As the Scottish National Party SNP pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you...

Construction's 'perfect storm' is a boon for ABB's robots

ABB is looking to tap into a skilled labour shortage in the fast-growing construction sector to help drive the post-pandemic recovery of its robotics business and diversification from the automotive industry, the head of the division said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021