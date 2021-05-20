Left Menu

Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law

Tong, 24, was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested that day and were charged with inciting separatism and terrorism. In February, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng informed the defendant's legal team his trial will be heard by three judges appointed for national security cases, instead of a jury, citing "the personal safety of jurors and their family members".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:28 IST
Hong Kong court denies jury trial to first person charged under national security law
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong will face a trial without a jury, the city's High Court ruled on Thursday, in a landmark decision that marks a departure from the global financial hub's common law traditions. Police say Tong Ying-kit, carried a sign reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," and drove his motorbike into officers during a protest on July 1, knocking several down on the narrow street before falling over and getting arrested.

It was the first day on which the national security law was in force. The law punishes anything authorities deem as secession, separatism, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Tong, 24, was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested that day and were charged with inciting separatism and terrorism.

In February, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng informed the defendant's legal team his trial will be heard by three judges appointed for national security cases, instead of a jury, citing "the personal safety of jurors and their family members". Tong then filed for a judicial review of the decision.

Judge Alex Lee at the High Court rejected the application, saying in a written judgment on Thursday "there is nothing inherently unreasonable in directing a trial by a panel of three judges sitting without a jury, when there is a perceived risk of the personal safety of jurors and their family members or that due administration of justice might be impaired". Hong Kong's Judiciary describes trial by jury as one of the most important features of the city's legal system, a common-law tradition designed to offer defendants additional protection against the possibility of authorities overreaching their power.

Article 46 of the new law - drafted by Beijing, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party and conviction rates are close to 100% - states three instances where juries can be scrapped: protecting state secrets, cases involving foreign forces, and protecting the personal safety of jurors. Tong has also been repeatedly denied bail. Hong Kong's common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.

In another departure from common law practices, the burden is now placed on the defendant to prove they will not break the law if released on bail. The trial is due to start on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India women to play maiden pink-ball test this year, vs Australia in Perth

The India womens team will play their maiden pink-ball test later this year, against Australia in Perth, cricket boards of both the countries announced on Thursday.Mithali Rajs team will take on Meg Lannings squad at the WACA ground from Se...

Nepal PM faces flak for violating election code of conduct

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has faced flak for violating the election code of conduct by appealing for votes for a candidate, contesting the National Assembly by-election, during the silence period.The Election Commission EC on Wedn...

ASAP Rocky says he is dating Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.The 32-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, described the multiple Grammy winner as the love of my life and my lady in an in...

Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

Asserting that middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021