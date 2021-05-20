Four of family killed as house collapses in Shamli

Four of family killed as house collapses in ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:33 IST
A woman and her three minor children were killed after a house collapsed following rains in Shamli district on Thursday, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said the four were sleeping in their house when the incident took place.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
