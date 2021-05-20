Left Menu

Panel on whether payment gateway reporting entity under PMLA contrary to court order:PayPal to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:31 IST
Panel on whether payment gateway reporting entity under PMLA contrary to court order:PayPal to HC

American online payment gateway, PayPal, on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the constitution of a committee to examine whether entities like it can be considered as a payment system operator and a reporting entity under PMLA was contrary to the court's orders.

Therefore, the report submitted by the committee was illegal, PayPal said to Justice Rekha Palli who was hearing the company's plea challenging a Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed on it by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) India for alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The FIU on December 17, 2020 had directed the company to pay the fine within 45 days and also register itself as a reporting entity with the FIU, appoint a principal officer and director for communication within a fortnight of the receipt of the order.

Under the law, a reporting entity is one which has to report to authorities any foreign exchange financial transaction which occurs on its system The high court had on January 12 stayed the December 17, 2020 order of the FIU subject to PayPal maintaining records of all its transactions in a secure server and depositing within two weeks in the high court a bank guarantee of Rs 96 lakh.

PayPal, thereafter, deposited the bank guarantee in the high court.

On Thursday, Justice Palli said the interim order in favour of PayPal shall continue till the next date of hearing on July 28.

The court listed the matter on July 28 after PayPal said it wants to go through the committee's report PayPal has contended that only a bank or an authorised dealer of foreign exchange will be a reporting entity and it only a facilitator of financial transactions between registered banks and only charges a small amount as a ''facilitator fee''.

The FIU in its order had accused PayPal of contravening the PMLA and ''concealing'' suspect financial transactions and abetting ''disintegration'' of India's financial system.

Terming the contravention as ''deliberate and wilful'', FIU held the company guilty on three broad counts, the fundamental being its failure to register itself as a ''reporting entity'' with the federal agency as mandated under the PMLA.

As per the order, the legal tussle began in March, 2018 when the FIU asked PayPal to register as a reporting entity for keeping ''record'' of all transactions, reporting suspicious transactions and cross-border wire transfers to the FIU and for identifying beneficiaries of these funds.

The FIU analyses and shares these reports with various intelligence and investigative agencies for further action.

As per the order issued under section 13 of the PMLA, PayPal refused the FIU's directive and hence a show cause notice was issued to it in September 2019.

PayPal defended its action and cited the Reserve Bank of India guidelines to state that it only operates as an Online Payment Gateway Service Provider (OPGSP) or a payment intermediary in India and is ''not covered within the definition of a payment system operator or financial institution and in turn, not covered under the definition of a reporting entity under the PMLA''.

''Therefore, at this time, payment intermediaries, such as PayPal, are not required to register as such with the FIU-India,'' it had said in its reply to the agency.

The FIU, however, had rejected its claims and said PayPal was very much involved in handling funds in India, is a ''financial institution'' and hence qualifies to be a reporting entity under the PMLA.

The FIU order had also said while the company ''defies'' the process in India, its parent company in the US - PayPal Inc - reports suspicious transactions to the American FIU and also to similar agencies in Australia and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...

Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.The ministry of ...

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.This years event, which is arranged by the International Institu...

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021