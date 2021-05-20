Nephew hacks uncle to death

A 46-year-old man was hacked to death by his nephew at Rampa village in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Debendra Bahalia.

The accused, identified as Piyuskanta Bahalia (31) of the same village, had fled from the village soon after committing the crime, inspector-in-charge of Bari Police station Ajay Kumar Jena said, adding that he has been arrested on Thursday.

Jena said the weapon used in the killing has also been seized.

According to the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, Piyuskanta used to consume liquor and assault the villagers and even the family members under the influence of liquor. No one in the village dared to challenge him as he used to beat them without any provocation. Piyuskanta's uncle Debendra was opposing his activities under inebriated conditions.

Debendra had opposed Piyuskanta while the latter was picking up a quarrel with one of the villagers on Wednesday morning.

''Piyuskanta came home in an inebriated condition and hacked his uncle with a dragger while the latter was having his lunch in his room. Debendra sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to the local hospital for treatment,'' the complainant stated.

He was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) after his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DHH, the complaint said.

Bari police had seized the body and sent it for post mortem. A murder case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on.

