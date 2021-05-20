Left Menu

Nephew hacks uncle to death

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:11 IST
Nephew hacks uncle to death

A 46-year-old man was hacked to death by his nephew at Rampa village in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Debendra Bahalia.

The accused, identified as Piyuskanta Bahalia (31) of the same village, had fled from the village soon after committing the crime, inspector-in-charge of Bari Police station Ajay Kumar Jena said, adding that he has been arrested on Thursday.

Jena said the weapon used in the killing has also been seized.

According to the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, Piyuskanta used to consume liquor and assault the villagers and even the family members under the influence of liquor. No one in the village dared to challenge him as he used to beat them without any provocation. Piyuskanta's uncle Debendra was opposing his activities under inebriated conditions.

Debendra had opposed Piyuskanta while the latter was picking up a quarrel with one of the villagers on Wednesday morning.

''Piyuskanta came home in an inebriated condition and hacked his uncle with a dragger while the latter was having his lunch in his room. Debendra sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to the local hospital for treatment,'' the complainant stated.

He was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) after his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DHH, the complaint said.

Bari police had seized the body and sent it for post mortem. A murder case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...

Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.The ministry of ...

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.This years event, which is arranged by the International Institu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021