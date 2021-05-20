Left Menu

Use local experiences, need to work together as a country to fight COVID-19: PM Modi to DMs, field officials

The experiences and feedback of field officials help in making effective and practical policies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:26 IST
PM Modi interacts with District officials of 10 states (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The experiences and feedback of field officials help in making effective and practical policies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Interacting with the district magistrates (DMs) and field officials of 10 States regarding the COVID-19 situation on the ground, the Prime Minister said the country needs new strategies and solutions in the midst of new challenges posed by coronavirus.

"Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country. Your work in the field, your experiences, and your feedbacks help in making practical and effective policies. The vaccination drive is also being taken forward by incorporating suggestions from states and many stakeholders at every level," he said. PM Modi said past epidemics and the current COVID-19 pandemic taught us that constant change and innovation in the strategies are very important.

"These viruses specialize in mutations, formatting, so our methods and strategies should also be dynamic," he said. On vaccine wastage, the Prime Minister said, "wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to give the necessary protection to one life. It is therefore important to prevent vaccine waste," he advised.

The Prime Minister noted that along with saving lives, government priority also includes making the lives of citizens easier. "Free rations for the poor, other essential supplies, a ban on black marketing, all these are necessary to win this battle, and to move forward," he said. PM Modi added that taught the active COVID cases in the country have started decreasing, but the experiences over the years and a half taught us that as long as the infection exists on a minor scale, the challenge remains.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

