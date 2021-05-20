Security forces rescue two people from drowning in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces rescued two people from drowning when their vehicle was washed away by strong river currents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

Driver Sajid Ahmad Mir, resident of Anantnag and Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Ramban were in the JCB vehicle on work near the bank of river Maria in Nawapachi when their vehicle suddenly got submerged due to strong flow of river, a defence spokesman said.

They got washed away for around 500 metres deep inside the water, the spokesman added.

On receiving information about the incident from locals, an Army column from Nawapachi post and police immediately rushed towards the accident site, officials said.

The jawans jumped into the river in spite of the fast flowing water and successfully rescued both the drowning civilians from the submerged vehicle with the help of ropes in a 90-minute-long mission.

The locals appreciated the prompt efforts of the Army troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the spokesman said.

