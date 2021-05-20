Left Menu

Security forces rescue two people from drowning in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:34 IST
Security forces rescue two people from drowning in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces rescued two people from drowning when their vehicle was washed away by strong river currents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

Driver Sajid Ahmad Mir, resident of Anantnag and Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Ramban were in the JCB vehicle on work near the bank of river Maria in Nawapachi when their vehicle suddenly got submerged due to strong flow of river, a defence spokesman said.

They got washed away for around 500 metres deep inside the water, the spokesman added.

On receiving information about the incident from locals, an Army column from Nawapachi post and police immediately rushed towards the accident site, officials said.

The jawans jumped into the river in spite of the fast flowing water and successfully rescued both the drowning civilians from the submerged vehicle with the help of ropes in a 90-minute-long mission.

The locals appreciated the prompt efforts of the Army troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester Citys Ruben Dias was named Englands Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers Association FWA, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. The 24-year-old Portugal...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021