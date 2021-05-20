Left Menu

French court: victims of PIP breast implant scandal should be compensated

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:00 IST
French court: victims of PIP breast implant scandal should be compensated
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of victims of defective breast implants manufactured by a French firm and certified as safe by German firm TUV Rheinland should receive compensation, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The case was brought by 2,700 women who said they suffered long-term physical and mental health problems after receiving the implants filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone not cleared for human use. "We are delighted with this outcome which definitively puts an end to the doubts about TUV's responsibility," said lawyer Olivier Aumaitre who represented the women.

"After 10 years of waiting and fierce combat, the German certifier will have to fully compensate the victims." The ruling could have implications for tens of thousands more victims from Britain to Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.The Agency and Iran are currently in consultatio...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021