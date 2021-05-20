Left Menu

PM Modi urges States to prevent COVID-19 vaccine wastage

Amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage being reported from various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the states to prevent vaccine wastage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:00 IST
PM Modi urges States to prevent COVID-19 vaccine wastage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage being reported from various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the states to prevent vaccine wastage. "There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give a shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage. Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines," he said.

Interacting with the district magistrates (DMs) and field officials of 10 States regarding the COVID-19 situation on the ground, the Prime Minister informed that Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days which will help the officials to manage the vaccination timeline. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had praised the Kerala government's efforts in reducing vaccine wastage and said that it is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also highlighted the data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state and said, "Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!" Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare had also lauded the Kerala government for Zero vaccine wastage.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.The Agency and Iran are currently in consultatio...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021