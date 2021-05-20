PM Modi urges States to prevent COVID-19 vaccine wastage

Amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage being reported from various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the states to prevent vaccine wastage. "There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give a shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage. Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines," he said.

Interacting with the district magistrates (DMs) and field officials of 10 States regarding the COVID-19 situation on the ground, the Prime Minister informed that Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days which will help the officials to manage the vaccination timeline. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had praised the Kerala government's efforts in reducing vaccine wastage and said that it is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also highlighted the data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state and said, "Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!" Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare had also lauded the Kerala government for Zero vaccine wastage.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)