UP: Farmer killed over property dispute

A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly killed over a property dispute in Mohammadpur village here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the deceased Surendra Pal Singh had an altercation with Sukhdev, an advocate, regarding a property matter during a wedding feast, police said.

Later in the night, while Singh was returning home, he was stopped by Sukhdev and his family members and allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons, they said.

As soon as Singh's family got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's nephew, a case was filed against eight people while one has been detained for questioning, Superintendent of Police (rural), Rajkumar Aggarwal said. He added that investigation is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)