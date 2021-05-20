Left Menu

UP: Farmer killed over property dispute

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:02 IST
UP: Farmer killed over property dispute

A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly killed over a property dispute in Mohammadpur village here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the deceased Surendra Pal Singh had an altercation with Sukhdev, an advocate, regarding a property matter during a wedding feast, police said.

Later in the night, while Singh was returning home, he was stopped by Sukhdev and his family members and allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons, they said.

As soon as Singh's family got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's nephew, a case was filed against eight people while one has been detained for questioning, Superintendent of Police (rural), Rajkumar Aggarwal said. He added that investigation is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.The Agency and Iran are currently in consultatio...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021