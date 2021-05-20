UK working with Italy to avoid detention of visitors - media

Italy and the UK aim to strike a bilateral agreement by the end of the year to avoid repeats of recent episodes involving the detention of Italian visitors to Britain, the British ambassador to Italy was quoted as saying on Thursday. Twelve Italians have recently been refused entry to Britain and detained ahead of their repatriation, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

Di Maio told parliament such treatment was "disproportionate" and said his deputy foreign minister would go to London next week to discuss the situation with immigration officials. "There will be no more cases of this kind", British ambassador Jill Morris said on Thursday, as quoted by Ansa news agency.

"We are working closely with our Italian colleagues to conclude a bilateral cooperation agreement between the UK and Italy before the end of the year," she said during a hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of Italy's Chamber of Deputies.

