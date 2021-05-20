Left Menu

HC asks Delhi govt to examine issue of price cap on hospital charges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday has asked the Principal Secretary, Health of Delhi Government to examine the issue of price cap on hospital charges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:14 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to examine issue of price cap on hospital charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday has asked the Principal Secretary, Health of Delhi Government to examine the issue of price cap on hospital charges. The Delhi Government has been asked to appraise the court of its decision on this on Monday.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "It has no doubt that whatever decision is taken will be a balanced decision, taking in view the interest of all stakeholders, nursing homes, patients and consumers". The court also noted that there was a meeting between hospitals and the Delhi Government officers on May 14.

Earlier, the court had asked Delhi Government to re-examine its order on fixing rates being charged by hospitals. Appearing for Delhi Government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said, "Hospitals can not be allowed to exorbitantly over charge".

However, the court opined them to be reasonable, and said, "There should be no one-sided approach". During the hearing, the Delhi High Court also noted that some doctors have died due to COVID infections. The court dealt with various issues arising due to COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.The Agency and Iran are currently in consultatio...

Major fire at Park Street building

A major fire broke out at a highr-rise located in the citys posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said.Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated fro...

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021