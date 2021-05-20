Saudi-led coalition intercepts, destroys drone launched by Houthis -Saudi TV

Saudi-led coalition intercepts, destroys drone launched by Houthis -Saudi TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:27 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group in the direction of the Saudi border province of Jazan, the kingdom's state TV said on Thursday.
This is the first cross-border attack reported by the coalition since a lull observed for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday on May 13. The Houthis did not confirm the attack.
