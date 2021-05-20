Left Menu

French court orders damages for victims of PIP breast implant scandal

"We are delighted with this outcome which definitively puts an end to the doubts about TUV's responsibility," said lawyer Olivier Aumaitre who represented the women. "After 10 years of waiting and fierce combat, the German certifier will have to fully compensate the victims." A spokesman for TUV Rheinland declined immediate comment on the judgment, saying the company first wanted first to receive a translation and to study it. The ruling could have implications for tens of thousands more victims from dozens of countries, from Britain to Latin America.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:31 IST
French court orders damages for victims of PIP breast implant scandal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of victims of defective breast implants manufactured in France should receive compensation, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday after deciding that German firm TUV Rheinland was negligent in awarding safety certificates.

The case was brought by 2,700 women who said they suffered long-term physical and mental health problems after receiving the implants filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone not cleared for human use. "We are delighted with this outcome which definitively puts an end to the doubts about TUV's responsibility," said lawyer Olivier Aumaitre who represented the women.

"After 10 years of waiting and fierce combat, the German certifier will have to fully compensate the victims." A spokesman for TUV Rheinland declined immediate comment on the judgment, saying the company first wanted first to receive a translation and to study it.

The ruling could have implications for tens of thousands more victims from dozens of countries, from Britain to Latin America. The timing and amount of compensation are still to be determined, according to the PIP Implant World Victims Association (PIPA).

In a statement, PIPA said damages amounting to tens of thousands of euros for each victim were being sought. The first ruling on compensation was expected in September. The founder of PIP (Poly Implant Prothese), Jean-Claude Mas, was jailed for four years and fined 75,000 euros ($82,522.50) in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market. ...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

Human Rights Council to meet next week on Palestinian territories

The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on May 27 to address the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, the U.N. body said on Thursday.The special session is being con...

NCMC directs states hit by Tauktae to quickly restore power, water links

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed the central and state agencies to expeditiously restore the telecommunication, power, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021