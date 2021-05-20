Left Menu

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:14 IST
Human Rights Council to meet next week on Palestinian territories
The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on May 27 to address "the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem", the U.N. body said on Thursday.

"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted late yesterday jointly by Pakistan, as Coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the State of Palestine," it added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

