Left Menu

New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

New York State Police searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation, police said. A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:21 IST
New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

New York State Police searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation, police said.

A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Warren's husband, Timothy Granison, was taken into custody, according to an NBC TV affiliate. Warren, who is a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a party primary coming up next month.

"The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time", the police said in a statement. Investigators were seen carrying items outside of Warren's home including a blue plastic container and several black bags, according to the Rochester City Newspaper. Police also marked off the house with tape and redirected traffic away from its location.

Warren is currently under indictment on felony campaign fraud charges with the case pending in state court. The charges stem from her 2017 re-election campaign, with her opponents accusing Warren of using her political action committee to make larger-than-allowed donations to her campaign. A representative for the county district attorney said that Wednesday's search was not connected to Warren's indictment last year on campaign finance charges, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS...

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary files nomination for Assam assembly Speaker's post

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary on Thursday submitted his nomination paper for the post of the Speaker of the Assam assembly.Saffron party legislator Numal Momin will submit his papers for the Deputy Speakers post.Daimary filed his nomination in p...

Ukraine leader says tensions on border with Russia may last until September

Tension on the Ukrainian-Russian border could continue until September, when Russia is due to complete military exercises in the region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed af...

EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industry

The EU Commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday the EU was ready to commit significant funds to expand Europes semiconductor manufacturing industry.After a meeting at the headquarters of key industry equipment sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021