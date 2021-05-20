Left Menu

Lebanese graduate turns to the sea as accountancy studies fail him

With Lebanon's economy in deep crisis and swathes of the country plunged into poverty as the currency has collapsed, the 25-year-old has turned to his family's business, which means heading out into the Mediterranean to make a catch. That normally means motoring to sea in his boat at 4 a.m. each day and returning around 4 p.m. to sell the fish he has hauled in.

Reuters | Beruit | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:30 IST
Lebanese graduate turns to the sea as accountancy studies fail him
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter: (@ExamsCouncil)

Ali Sleem graduated in accountancy but the skills keeping him employed in Lebanon were learned before he went to study and instead come from a hobby he picked up aged seven: fishing. With Lebanon's economy in deep crisis and swathes of the country plunged into poverty as the currency has collapsed, the 25-year-old has turned to his family's business, which means heading out into the Mediterranean to make a catch.

That normally means motoring to sea in his boat at 4 a.m. each day and returning around 4 p.m. to sell the fish he has hauled in. But the crisis gripping the nation often disrupts this daily routine. "Today we are working. But tomorrow, if there is no fuel, we will not work," he said, speaking in the small harbor in the town of Sarafand, in southern Lebanon.

"Our working costs are increasing with the economic crisis. Our equipment is (priced) in dollars," he said, with the price of fuel and equipment climbing as the value of the Lebanese pound crashes. Sleem tried to find work abroad - seeking employment alongside many other Lebanese expatriates who run businesses in Africa or elsewhere. But when those efforts failed, he came back to Lebanon and turned to the sea.

"My ambition is to find a job on land," he said, hoping that one day he will put his accountancy training to good use. "But, for sure, now there is no alternative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS...

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary files nomination for Assam assembly Speaker's post

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary on Thursday submitted his nomination paper for the post of the Speaker of the Assam assembly.Saffron party legislator Numal Momin will submit his papers for the Deputy Speakers post.Daimary filed his nomination in p...

Ukraine leader says tensions on border with Russia may last until September

Tension on the Ukrainian-Russian border could continue until September, when Russia is due to complete military exercises in the region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed af...

EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industry

The EU Commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday the EU was ready to commit significant funds to expand Europes semiconductor manufacturing industry.After a meeting at the headquarters of key industry equipment sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021