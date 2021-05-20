Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: 220 rescued from Arabian sea, says Mumbai Police

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have rescued 220 workmen stuck in the Arabian sea on two vessels due to cyclone Tauktae, informed the Mumbai Police on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:35 IST
Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police(PRO), Mumbai Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have rescued 220 workmen stuck in the Arabian sea on two vessels due to cyclone Tauktae, informed the Mumbai Police on Thursday. According to Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO), Mumbai Police, at least 22 accidental death reports (ADR) registered at Yellow Gate police station of the bodies of the victims were handed over by Navy and Coast Guard.

"A total of 274 people were stuck in the barge P305 Arabian sea and another vessel in the Arabian sea. Of them, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have rescued 220 people. They have handed over 22 bodies to us and we have registered 22 ADRs at Yellow Gate police station," he said. He added that the bodies of four of the P-305 victims brought back to the shores on Wednesday have been handed over to the relatives of the victims after all due formalities.

Earlier today, the Navy in a statement had said that as many as 188 workmen were rescued and 37 bodies were recovered from barge P305 which sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of cyclone Tauktae. The Barge P305 started drifting after its anchors gave way off the Heera Oil Fields in Bombay High as cyclonic storm Tauktae brushed past the western coast.

The rescue operations by the navy were undertaken in extreme weather conditions and in very rough seas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

