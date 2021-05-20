Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, requests free education for children who lost parents to COVID-19

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to provide free education at Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who lost either both parents or an earning parent to COVID-19. "Amidst the devastation caused by the pandemic and the heart-wrenching tragedies being faced by affected families news of young children losing one or both parents to COVID-19 are the most poignant. These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future," the letter said.

"As you are aware, one of my husband Rajiv Gandhi's most significant legacies is the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas. It was his dream to make high-quality modem education accessible and affordable to talented youth, predominantly from rural areas. There are now, as you know, 661 such schools across the country," it further said. "I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidhyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," the Congress leader concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)