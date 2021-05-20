Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of KeralaPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:47 IST
CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in adherence with the COVID protocol.
It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.
Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony view of the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
