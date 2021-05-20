Left Menu

Ukraine's parliament appoints new economy minister

Updated: 20-05-2021 16:08 IST
Ukraine's parliament on Thursday appointed Oleksiy Lyubchenko, the head of the State Tax Service, as the new economy minister.

Lyubchenko, 49, replaced Ihor Petrashko, who resigned earlier this week amid an ongoing recession.

Ukraine's gross domestic product shrank 2% in the first quarter of 2021, despite the ministry's promises that the economy would grow after contracting 4% in 2020.

