Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay Nissan-Mitsubishi $6 mln in wages

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay Nissan-Mitsubishi $6 mln in wagesReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:09 IST
A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn to repay Nissan and Mitsubishi almost 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages he received from their Dutch registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV in 2018.
Nissan and Mitsubishi, which ousted Ghosn as chairman of their companies and of their joint venture after his arrest for financial misconduct in 2018, claimed Ghosn had wrongly granted the wages to himself.
($1 = 0.8204 euros)
