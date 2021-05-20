Left Menu

Delhi registered 3,231 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fresh cases since April 1 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:22 IST
Delhi reports 3,231 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi registered 3,231 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fresh cases since April 1 this year. The number of single-day cases was 2,790 on April 1

The positivity rate has also come down to 5.5 per cent over the last 24 hours amid the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital, which has been imposed since April 19. This is the lowest positivity rate since April 6, on which 4.93 per cent was recorded. In the last 24 hours, 233 Covid deaths were registered taking the cumulative death toll in the metropolitan city to 22,579.

Delhi also recorded the lowest number of active cases with 40,214 since April 12 when 38,095 cases were registered. The recovery rate is as high as 95.5 per cent. This is the highest rate since April 7 when Delhi had 95.57 per cent recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 7831 were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 13,47,157.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, 58744 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 43,914 were RT-PCR tests and 14,830 were rapid antigen tests to detect the presence of Covid virus. The cumulative positive cases in the state stands at 14,09,950. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.61 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, 68,703 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid over the last 24 hours, from which 61,576 took their first dose and 7,127 took their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

