Priyanka Gandhi urges Yogi Adityanath to provide relief to middle class amid COVID-19 second wave

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has suggested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the cost of treatment at private hospitals and take welfare measures to bring relief to the middle class affected amid second wave of the pandemic. In a tweet, Vadra wrote, "The middle class is struggling with rising inflation, loot by private hospitals, electricity bills, school fees and loss of trade. Many people have to take steps like taking loans, tearing FDs, withdrawing money from provident funds. I have written a letter to Yogi Ji urging him to give relief to the middle class."

She has writen a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, stressing that the second wave of the pandemic has severely affected the masses and people are undergoing "unbearable pain" due to the alleged lack of preparation on the part of the administration. Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge called on the state chief minister "to rein in inflation and fix the prices of household items such as edible oils, vegetables and fruits,Concrete steps should be taken immediately to control inflation in the state as the pandemic coupled with inflation has created huge difficulties in terms of livelihood, employment and business," she wrote in the letter.

The letter further read, "Chief Minister, the people of Uttar Pradesh are already burdened with the increased electricity bills and smart meters. In this era of crisis, the common man should get relief in electricity bills. There are reports highlighting an increase in electricity prices in Uttar Pradesh. Please do not increase the price of electricity by a single paisa." "Schools in the state are closed but parents are under pressure to deposit fees every month. There is also a crisis in front of schools to pay salaries to their teachers etc. The state government should sit down with the representatives of the schools and prepare a roadmap to make a system of giving fee waiver as well as a package of financial aid to the schools." she said.

She also advised Adityanath to prepare a roadmap and give relief to "state's traders and shopkeepers who are facing problems due to lockdown."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)