Uttar Pradesh : No fee hike in schools in 2021-22 session

In view of the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the fee hike for all the schools of all education boards in the state for the academic session 2021-22. "Many families in the state have been financially affected by the COVID-19-induced situation. Schools are physically not operating, but online classes are taking place. In view of all these circumstances, the government has made a balanced decision so that the general public does not get burdened and also to ensure regular payment to teachers and non-teaching staff working in the schools," Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said.

Now, schools will charge fees in the ongoing academic session as per the same fee structure as the previous year, which was implemented in the year 2019-20. "If a school has already taken fees according to an increased fee structure, then this increased amount will be adjusted in the fees for the following months," Sharma added.

No transportation fee will be charged during the period of school closure. Besides, if any student or guardian is facing any problem in depositing fees for three months in advance, then only one month's fee should be charged from them. "In this situation, they will not be compelled to pay three months advance fee," Sharma said. (ANI)

